Times Actors Rocked Ethnic Wear April 05, 2021
1. Ranbir Kapoor in this Rohit Bal beige & white kurta paired with black churidar is a classic ethnic look
2. Kartik Aaryan opted for a velvet green kurta for a Diwali party and made jaws drop!
3. Tiger Shroff looked ravishing in this all-black kurta and churidar set as he was seen alongside rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani
4. Shahrukh Khan walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra chikankari ensemble made heads turn!
5. Shahid Kapoor opted for a knotwork kurta in gold, tailor-made by designer friend Kunal Rawal
6. Shahid’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter opted for an all-white kurta churidar set. Major ethnic inspirations there!
7. Next up, we have Ranveer Singh who rocked a black sherwani featuring intricate golden embroidery!
8. Rajkummar Rao kept it classy in a black and white churidar kurta set by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil
9. Vicky Kaushal donned a bespoke Sabyasachi sherwani and gave us major ethnic goals
10. Varun Dhawan in a button-down yellow silk kurta and gold jacket looked sassy!
