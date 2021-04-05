10

Times Actors Rocked Ethnic Wear

April 05, 2021

1. Ranbir Kapoor in this Rohit Bal beige & white kurta paired with black churidar is a classic ethnic look

2. Kartik Aaryan opted for a velvet green kurta for a Diwali party and made jaws drop!

3. Tiger Shroff looked ravishing in this all-black kurta and churidar set as he was seen alongside rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani

4. Shahrukh Khan walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra chikankari ensemble made heads turn!

5. Shahid Kapoor opted for a knotwork kurta in gold, tailor-made by designer friend Kunal Rawal
6. Shahid’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter opted for an all-white kurta churidar set. Major ethnic inspirations there!

7. Next up, we have Ranveer Singh who rocked a black sherwani featuring intricate golden embroidery!
8. Rajkummar Rao kept it classy in a black and white churidar kurta set by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil

9. Vicky Kaushal donned a bespoke Sabyasachi sherwani and gave us major ethnic goals

10. Varun Dhawan in a button-down yellow silk kurta and gold jacket looked sassy!

