Times Actresses Rocked Sequin Pants December 18, 2020
Sara Ali Khan recently sported a pair of shimmery metallic pants and teamed it up with a halter-neck crop top
Kiara Advani dazzled in this glittery green number by Cinq a Sept. The outfit was cinched with a tie in the front and paired with flared pants
Taapsee Pannu upped the glam game in this shimmery Leal Daccarett pants and a crisp white shirt. Chic yet classy!
Malaika Arora set some serious fashion goals as she stepped out in a silver metallic sequin pantsuit. Simple makeup completed her look further
Nushrat Bharucha also hopped on the sequin wagon as she stepped out in a pair of shimmery high-waist pants
Alaya F. also knows a thing or two about statement sequin pants. This charismatic outfit serves evidence!
Deepika Padukone made a statement in a pair of sequinned jeans and a matching tangerine hued shirt
We also have Katrina Kaif who looked lovely in this blue sequinned pants and a printed full-sleeve top. A delicate neck-piece completed her look
Manushi Chillar stunned in a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble and showed the world how it’s done!
Alia Bhatt pulled off a contemporary glam look in a sequin cropped jacket and matching pants by Fyodor Golan
