times
Actresses Slayed In
10
Ghararas November 15, 2020
Kajal Aggarwal sported a teal blue polka print gharara set by Arpita Mehta and styled her outfit with minimal accessories for a simple festive look
Kiara Advani stood out in this plum-toned gharara and cropped blouse set. She rounded off the outfit with a berry dupatta draped like a saree. Eccentric much?
Keeping things trendy, Ananya Panday sported a lime green gharara and kurta set by Ritika Mirchandani and showed us how it’s done!
Shraddha Kapoor rocked an ivory grey sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani and we can’t wait to imitate the look!
During a movie promotion, Sonakshi Sinha sported this red ensemble by Manish Malhotra and we are fans already!
Tamannaah Bhatia also hopped on the bandwagon and gave us a styling tip on how to rock striped gharara bottoms
Keeping things peppy, Kriti Sanon opted for a parrot green gharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti. A pair of jhumkas completed her look
Sara Ali Khan picked out a pair of gharara pants that fit her till her thighs and flared outward from knee down. With a matching dupatta, she completed her look
Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a heavy golden gharara set that bore detailed embroidery and mirror work all over it. She nailed the look!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed us how to style the gharara in an innovative way and here’s the proof!
