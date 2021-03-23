10 March 23, 2021
Times Actresses Slayed In Red Sarees
1 Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ravishing in this bright red saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Statement earrings and red lips rounded her look
2. For the promotions of Kalank, Alia Bhatt wore a red organza saree by Sabyasachi. A pair of gold chandbalis completed her look
3. For the Navratri celebrations last year, she picked a printed red saree by Picchika and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. Simple yet ethereal!
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked regal in this red Benarasi saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A high-neck half-sleeved blouse accentuated her look
5. Malaika Arora sizzled in this chic red saree by ace designer Amit Aggarwal and we are left in awe of her beauty!
6. Shilpa Shetty Kundra draped a red silk saree and paired it with a tailored half-collared jacket blouse. We loved how she glammed up things effortlessly
7. Keeping things simple yet classy, Deepika Padukone opted for a red floral saree and showed the world how it’s done!
8. Looking for Diwali outfit inspiration? Take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor Khan’s deep red saree with golden border and complete your look with statement earrings
9. Jacqueline Fernandez turned up the heat in this lace embellished saree by Faraz Manan. Wavy hairdo and glossy pink lips completed her look
10. For all the new brides out there, let Katrina Kaif’s red saree serve you the perfect inspiration for a simple yet sensuous look
