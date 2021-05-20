Fab In Black
10 Times Alia Bhatt Looked May 20, 2021
On the occasion of her 28th birthday, Alia Bhatt picked out a shimmery LBD with a cluster of red roses standing out at the neckline
For Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash, Alia wore a black satin crop top with exaggerated mutton sleeves and ankle-length black jeans Credits: Viral Bhayani
Taking the classy route but with an interesting twist, she was decked up in a striped pantsuit by Leo & Lin that came with a trendy off-shoulder sleeve
Oozing major party vibes, Bhatt stunned in an off-shoulder leather top and matching black pants. She styled her look with classic black pumps
The actress looked like a vision in a corseted black gown by Ralph & Russo that she styled with smoky eyes, nude lips and sculpted cheeks
Keeping things classy yet edgy, she wore a crisp black blazer dress with shimmery pink embellishments on the sleeves
For the promotion of ‘Gully Boy’, she opted for patent black leather pants and a casual white crop top
For the IIFA 2017, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a lavish black gown by Zuhair Murad. She kept the makeup simple as the gown was a statement-maker in its own way
For the Diwali celebration, the ‘Raazi’ actress sported a black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga set that came with a midriff-baring choli, an embroidered lehenga and a dupatta
During the promotion of ‘Kalank’, Alia was seen clad in a gorgeous black sharara that she styled with straight open hair and silver jhumkas
