10 Times Alia Bhatt rocked red outfits
P R GAYATHRI
DEC 10, 2021
Lehenga Saree Vibes
Alia Bhatt’s recent looks in a red Sabyasachi saree with a sequin blouse for RRR's trailer launch was mesmerising
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Tulle Gown
Alia picked a red tulle gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mumbai
Image: Pinkvilla
Velvet Glam
She looked elegant as ever in her deep red velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Cut Out Dress
Alia Bhatt looked totally chic as she walked the ramp in this shiny red Prabal Gurung cut out dress
Image: Pinkvilla
She was papped in the city heading for an event rocking a red floral organza saree
Organza Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Sheer Elegance
For a red carpet event, Alia had everyone go gaga over her sheer saree look
Image: Pinkvilla
Striped Dress
She donned a red and white striped midi dress for the screening of Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping her look as casual and simple as possible, Alia styled her basic red double-breasted pantsuit with a colourful sheer top beneath and nude stilettos
Cutesy Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Her sun-kissed picture from LA donning a red pantsuit was a fuss-free glam look
Sunkissed Glow
Image: Getty Images
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this Bandhani Print Sabyasachi number
Summery vibes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
