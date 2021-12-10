10 Times Alia Bhatt rocked red outfits

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 10, 2021

Lehenga Saree Vibes

Alia Bhatt’s recent looks in a red Sabyasachi saree with a sequin blouse for RRR's trailer launch was mesmerising

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Tulle Gown

Alia picked a red tulle gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mumbai

Image: Pinkvilla

Velvet Glam

She looked elegant as ever in her deep red velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Cut Out Dress

Alia Bhatt looked totally chic as she walked the ramp in this shiny red Prabal Gurung cut out dress

Image: Pinkvilla

She was papped in the city heading for an event rocking a red floral organza saree

Organza Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Sheer Elegance

For a red carpet event, Alia had everyone go gaga over her sheer saree look

Image: Pinkvilla

Striped Dress

She donned a red and white striped midi dress for the screening of Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping her look as casual and simple as possible, Alia styled her basic red double-breasted pantsuit with a colourful sheer top beneath and nude stilettos

Cutesy Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Her sun-kissed picture from LA donning a red pantsuit was a fuss-free glam look

Sunkissed Glow

Image: Getty Images

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this Bandhani Print Sabyasachi number

Summery vibes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Different moods of Vijay Deverakonda

Click Here