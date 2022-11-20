10 times Anushka Sharma rocked a saree
NOV 20, 2022
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked breathtaking in a neon netted saree and a sequin blouse.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka's green floral saree dished out major vintage vibes. She rounded off her look with heavy earrings.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked royal and elegant in a netted saree featuring embellishments.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka wore a beige-coloured saree during Diwali. She paired it with Kundan jewellery.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a black saree styled with a matching strappy blouse. She opted for a clean bun adorning white flowers.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka opted for a grey chiffon saree with an embellished blouse.
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka wore a printed peach saree paired with a golden blouse for her film's promotions.
Image: Pinkvilla
In this one, she wore a green silk saree that came with golden borders.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka sported a velvet saree on her engagement day with traditional jewellery!
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Throwback to Anushka's gorgeous red saree that she wore on Karwa Chauth.
