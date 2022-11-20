Heading 3

10 times Anushka Sharma rocked a saree

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked breathtaking in a neon netted saree and a sequin blouse. 

Green love!

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka's green floral saree dished out major vintage vibes. She rounded off her look with heavy earrings.

Floral beauty

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked royal and elegant in a netted saree featuring embellishments.

Royal and elegant

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka wore a beige-coloured saree during Diwali. She paired it with Kundan jewellery.

Classy

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a black saree styled with a matching strappy blouse. She opted for a clean bun adorning white flowers.

Black love

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka opted for a grey chiffon saree with an embellished blouse.

Keep it basic

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka wore a printed peach saree paired with a golden blouse for her film's promotions.

Peach babe

Image: Pinkvilla

In this one, she wore a green silk saree that came with golden borders.

Silk affair

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka sported a velvet saree on her engagement day with traditional jewellery!

Regal in red

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Throwback to Anushka's gorgeous red saree that she wore on Karwa Chauth. 

Karwa Chauth ready

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here