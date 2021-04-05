Rocked Sneakers
10
Times B-town Celebs April
05,
2021
1. First, on the list, we have Karan Johar who paired his orange hoodie with a pair of funky white sneakers
2. Next up, we have Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who is a big fan of expensive footwear. This one from OFFSPRING is proof!
3. Kangana Ranaut looks trendy as she pairs her jeans and tops with a pair of metallic silver sneakers
4. Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocked a pair of white Nike sneakers
5. Kartik Aaryan opted for a pair of high-end black and white sneakers that looked super cool with his formal outfit
6. Ananya Panday gave us some major footwear goals in these cute yellow sneakers
7. Shahid Kapoor looks uber cool in this pair of neon sneakers. Wish we could steal ‘em!
8. Rajkumar Rao showed us how to pull off a formal look in a casual way. This pair of Prada sneakers are proof!
9. A pair of Balenciaga shoes complemented this super urbane look of Ayushmann Khurrana
10. Vicky Kaushal rocked these three-tone sneakers during one of his movie promotions
