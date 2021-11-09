Nov 9, 2021

10 Times Bollywood divas wore leather

Author: Rishika Shah 

Deepika took the airport fashion game to another level as she stepped out in tan leather pants teamed with a white shirt, black Gucci bag and black stilettos

(Credits: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram) 

Deepika Padukone 

Alia jumped onto the monochrome bandwagon bringing Y2K fashion back with the timeless love for leather pants. The Missguided high-waisted faux leather pants featured a front slit at the hems

Alia Bhatt

(Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram) 

Kriti owned the airport runway in a beige turtleneck top paired with matching wide-legged leather pants

Kriti Sanon 

(Credits: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)

Nora Fatehi was seen dressed in baggy, high-waisted black leather pants that she paired with a plain tank top

Nora Fatehi 

(Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram) 

Alia brought in the leather trend once again as she was seen dressed in an off-shoulder faux leather top paired with shiny, beaded pants

Alia Bhatt

(Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Malaika Arora opted for a leather-on-leather outfit as she stopped out in a peplum-style leather blazer and capri pants

Malaika Arora

(Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram) 

Khushi also opted for a monochrome look, wearing red faux leather pants teamed with a red backless top and boots

Khushi Kapoor 

(Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor in leather pants? Yes, please! The star kid looks phenomenal as she poses in a neutral-toned tank top paired with brown leather pants. She completed the look with delicate gold jewellery

Shanaya Kapoor 

(Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Deepika stepped out in a white silk bralette from Versace and paired it with leather trousers from Alexander McQueen that came with an elasticated waistband and cinched at the ankles, creating a baggy silhouette

Deepika Padukone

(Credits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Malaika chose a tailored bow-tie look with a white shirt and printed blazer that she paired with baggy leather pants and added an edgy touch

Malaika Arora 

(Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram) 

