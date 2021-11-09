10 Times Bollywood divas wore leather

Deepika took the airport fashion game to another level as she stepped out in tan leather pants teamed with a white shirt, black Gucci bag and black stilettos
(Credits: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)
Deepika Padukone
Alia jumped onto the monochrome bandwagon bringing Y2K fashion back with the timeless love for leather pants. The Missguided high-waisted faux leather pants featured a front slit at the hems
Alia Bhatt
(Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram)
Kriti owned the airport runway in a beige turtleneck top paired with matching wide-legged leather pants
Kriti Sanon
(Credits: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)
Nora Fatehi was seen dressed in baggy, high-waisted black leather pants that she paired with a plain tank top
Nora Fatehi
(Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
Alia brought in the leather trend once again as she was seen dressed in an off-shoulder faux leather top paired with shiny, beaded pants
Alia Bhatt
(Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Malaika Arora opted for a leather-on-leather outfit as she stopped out in a peplum-style leather blazer and capri pants
Malaika Arora
(Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram)
Khushi also opted for a monochrome look, wearing red faux leather pants teamed with a red backless top and boots
Khushi Kapoor
(Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor in leather pants? Yes, please! The star kid looks phenomenal as she poses in a neutral-toned tank top paired with brown leather pants. She completed the look with delicate gold jewellery
Shanaya Kapoor
(Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Deepika stepped out in a white silk bralette from Versace and paired it with leather trousers from Alexander McQueen that came with an elasticated waistband and cinched at the ankles, creating a baggy silhouette
Deepika Padukone
(Credits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Malaika chose a tailored bow-tie look with a white shirt and printed blazer that she paired with baggy leather pants and added an edgy touch
Malaika Arora
(Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram)
thanks for reading next: Sanya Malhotra in breezy ethnic wear