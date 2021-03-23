Celebs Aced The
Wavy Hairdo

March 23, 2021

Soft, beachy waves are pretty much in vogue and Alia Bhatt seems to agree with us

Ananya Panday kept things easy in this short pink dress. Loose waves further completed her fuss-free look

Sara Ali Khan styled her red-carpet look with brushed open beach-wavy hair and glossy lips

Sonakshi Sinha looked breath-taking in this white gown. Her look was further accentuated by the wavy hairdo

Golden brown tresses styled in a wavy pattern never looked this gorgeous!
Shilpa Shetty styled her hair into neat waves and showed us how it’s done!

Katrina Kaif teamed her Anita Dongre lehenga with loose, voluminous waves and wowed us with her impeccable styling sense

For a slightly retro look, Anushka Sharma styled her short hair in shaped waves with a side-swept fringe

Tara Sutaria styled her all-black Punit Balana lehenga with face-framing wisps and we are fans!

