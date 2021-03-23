Celebs Aced The March 23, 2021
Wavy Hairdo
Soft, beachy waves are pretty much in vogue and Alia Bhatt seems to agree with us
Ananya Panday kept things easy in this short pink dress. Loose waves further completed her fuss-free look
Sara Ali Khan styled her red-carpet look with brushed open beach-wavy hair and glossy lips
Sonakshi Sinha looked breath-taking in this white gown. Her look was further accentuated by the wavy hairdo
Golden brown tresses styled in a wavy pattern never looked this gorgeous!
Shilpa Shetty styled her hair into neat waves and showed us how it’s done!
Katrina Kaif teamed her Anita Dongre lehenga with loose, voluminous waves and wowed us with her impeccable styling sense
For a slightly retro look, Anushka Sharma styled her short hair in shaped waves with a side-swept fringe
Tara Sutaria styled her all-black Punit Balana lehenga with face-framing wisps and we are fans!
For further updates on Fashion and Beauty, follow Pinkvilla