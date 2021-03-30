Colour Blocked In Style
Times Celebs March 30, 2021
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong case for the colour-block style in this dual-toned number by Sachin and Babi
2. For the Cannes film festival, Deepika Padukone wore this blue striped pantsuit by Loewe. She colour-blocked it with a pair of neon orange heels
3. Recently, she also wore a pair of blue pants and styled it with a contrasting neon green sweater
4. For an award show, Padukone opted for red and pink separates and showed us the right way to colour block in style!
5. The international music sensation Taylor Swift paired this voluminous pink skirt with a coral tube and wowed us with her sass! Credit : Getty image
6. Taapsee Pannu colour-blocked her yellow trousers with this front-knot sea-green shirt and showed the world how it’s done!
7. Alia Bhatt made a strong statement in this colourful blazer jacket by Prabal Gurung. Blue peep-toes colour-blocked the look further
8. Angrezi Medium fame Radhika Madan hopped on the bandwagon and showed us how to break the monotony in style!
9. Shraddha Kapoor let her pink earrings do all the talking as she kept things trendy in this bright green striped separates
10. Kriti Sanon’s colour blocking skills are one of a kind. This black dress colour blocked by a magenta-pink drape is proof!
