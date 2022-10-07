10 Times celebs rocked
a leather dress
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Slaying like a true fashionista, Sanon exuded oomph in a strapless leather dress that ended just below her thighs and showed her toned legs off!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress left us speechless as she dropped a bombshell look featuring a fiery
red leather dress from Milo Maria
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game star kept things sultry yet classic in a vegan leather dress from the shelves of the label House Of CB
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress looked smoking hot in a statement leather dress from Versace
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The diva looked ravishing in a strappy black leather dress that hugged her frame in all the right places!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika showed us a fashionably forward way to include a raunchy vegan leather dress in our wardrobe
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanya kept things chic yet classy in a plush black leather gown that came with a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sona set our screen ablaze with her bold look featuring a little black leather dress which is perfect for a party night
Image: Getty Images
JLo looked stunning as she opted for a black dress with a lace bodice and a figure-hugging leather skirt for a red carpet event
Image: Getty Images
At the WSJ Innovator Awards, the beauty mogul stepped out wearing a chocolate brown body-fit dress and two matching hand gloves also made of leather
