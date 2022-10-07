Heading 3

10 Times celebs rocked

a leather dress

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 07, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Slaying like a true fashionista, Sanon exuded oomph in a strapless leather dress that ended just below her thighs and showed her toned legs off!

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress left us speechless as she dropped a bombshell look featuring a fiery
red leather dress from Milo Maria

Deepika Padukone

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Fame Game star kept things sultry yet classic in a vegan leather dress from the shelves of the label House Of CB

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Babli Bouncer actress looked smoking hot in a statement leather dress from Versace

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The diva looked ravishing in a strappy black leather dress that hugged her frame in all the right places!

Disha Patani

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika showed us a fashionably forward way to include a raunchy vegan leather dress in our wardrobe

Malaika Arora

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

 Sanya kept things chic yet classy in a plush black leather gown that came with a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves

Sanya Malhotra

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sona set our screen ablaze with her bold look featuring a little black leather dress which is perfect for a party night

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Getty Images

JLo looked stunning as she opted for a black dress with a lace bodice and a figure-hugging leather skirt for a red carpet event

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images

At the WSJ Innovator Awards, the beauty mogul stepped out wearing a chocolate brown body-fit dress and two matching hand gloves also made of leather

Kim Kardashian

