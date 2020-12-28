10
Times celebs December 28, 2020
rocked boots
Alia Bhatt donned a wrap-around dress that she teamed with a pair of brown thigh-high boots and showed us how it’s done!
She also added an interesting spin to her casual airport look by wearing a pair of knee-high boots over her denim jeans
Deepika Padukone gave us a lesson on how to style a simple white shirt and denim jacket with a pair of thigh-high boots and we are taking notes already!
Alaya F showed us how to rock the patent leather boots and we are in awe of her style already!
Showing us how to do the monotone look right, Katrina Kaif paired her brown athleisure wear with brown leather boots and matching sunglasses
Joining the bandwagon, Kangana Ranaut sported the kitten-heel boots and showed us how it’s done!
Keeping things eccentric, Sonakshi Sinha styled her denim dress with peep-toe, thigh-high, denim boots from Truffle Collection and boy, did she nail it!
Esha Gupta let these red Fendi boots do all the talking and we are fans already!
Keeping things sophisticated yet trendy, Sonam Kapoor wore her skirt-suit along with black thigh-high boots and aced the look!
Channelling her inner cowgirl in the most sultry way, Disha Patani rocks the patent leather boots like a pro!
