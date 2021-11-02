nov 2, 2021
10 Times celebs rocked bright lipsticks
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her pout go hand-in-hand! And rightly so, we cannot get enough of her signature bold red pout!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is definitely one of those few actresses who knows how to slay like a true diva and her maroon lips are the biggest proof of it! Credit: Getty Images
Aishwarya complemented her black outfit with a flawless base, defined eyes and fiery red lips
Megan Fox with her signature red pout is definitely one of the sexiest things on the internet any given day!
At the MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone amped up her look with dramatic eyes and a bright maroon pout Credit: Getty Images
Pop singer Selena Gomez opted for smokey eyes and a pigmented burgundy lipstick, making for the perfect emo look! Credit: Getty Images
For a grunge look, Taylor Swift kept her style edgy by sporting deep plum-hued lips that were in stark contrast with her platinum blonde hair! Credit: Getty Images
Always the one to make a statement with her bold choice of makeup, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads by wearing dark red matte lipstick with her gold Ralph Lauren gown Credit: Getty Images
Malaika Arora looked incredibly stunning with a bold wine-hued matte pout, highlighted cheekbones and glittery eyeshadow
For a bold and bright desi look, Kriti Sanon opted for a soft base, a classic winged eyeliner and signature red lips
Gen Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor kept her promotion look simple with subtle glam makeup but added the extra oomph with her bright red lips!
