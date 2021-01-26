Celebs Rocked
10
Times
Brown Outfits March 22, 2021
Ananya Panday brought her A-game to the table in this nude dress by Galia Lahav. She completed her look with clear block heels
Kiara Advani gave an interesting twist to her brown pants and styled them up with a neon bodysuit. Pure love!
Kriti Sanon bedazzled in this brown and gold saree by Manish Malhotra. Statement earrings accentuated her look further
Anushka Sharma took her style game up a notch in these high-waisted corduroy pants and gave us a lesson on androgynous styling
Tara Sutaria made a strong case for power dressing in these formal brown pants. Pairing the pants with a simple white tee, she kept things casual
Kangana Ranaut in this brown checkered pantsuit by Ralph Lauren is every bit elegant and classy
Exuding boss lady vibes, Radhika Apte stole the show in this bespoke checkered brown pantsuit.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made quite a case for the brown outfit. This Max Mara ensemble is proof!
Deepika Padukone gave us some major fashion goals in this classic yet chic beige shirt and pants combo
Karisma Kapoor kept things stylish in this all-brown outfit. We are fans already!
For further updates on Fashion, follow Pinkvilla