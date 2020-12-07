10 Times Celebs Rocked Denim Jackets December 07, 2020
Katrina Kaif opted for a chic style look in this cropped denim jacket she threw over a white dress
Alia Bhatt sported a casual look in a khaki green denim jacket. Here’s the proof!
We loved how Deepika pulled off Jacquemus denim jacket she casually threw over a white shirt. Check out!
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a faded denim jacket for her more casual airport look
We also have actor Vicky Kaushal who wore a denim jacket over a light pink t-shirt. Here’s the look
Anushka Sharma sure knows how to slay in a denim jacket
Actor Saqib Saleem rocked a Zara denim jacket and we have the evidence right here!
Next up, we have Sidharth Malhotra who looks super cool in this Calvin Klein denim jacket
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocked an oversized denim jacket from Chloe and showed us how’s it done!
We also have Mira Kapoor who opted for a cropped denim jacket over her gym wear
