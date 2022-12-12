Heading 3

10 times celebs
 Rocked designer bags

Image: leroifoto Instagram

Kiara Advani rocks a Versace La Medusa Patent mini bag, and it costs a whopping 1,65,800 rupees!

Kiara Advani

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is seen carrying a Crush chain-strap shoulder bag by Balenciaga that is worth over Rs 2.7 lakh!

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen carrying the Chanel Shopping bag, a large black tote bag accessorized with gold-toned metal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: House of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor has a number of designer bags. The one seen in this picture is a Louis Vuitton multi- pochette bag.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone is seen carrying a Celine black tote bag.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor is seen carrying Botteg Veneta’s almond hued Jodie bag that has a price tag opf over Rs 1.5 lakh!

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt elevates her casual look with a Dior book tote bag.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora accessorized her halter neck mini dress with Louis Vuitton's Dauphine MM bag.

Malaika Arora

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti was seen carrying a green and red web-strapped shoulder bag from Gucci.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez owns a Hermes Kelly 25 handbag that looks so chic!

Jacqueline Fernandez

