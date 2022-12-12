10 times celebs
Rocked designer bags
Dec 12, 2022
Image: leroifoto Instagram
Kiara Advani rocks a Versace La Medusa Patent mini bag, and it costs a whopping 1,65,800 rupees!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor is seen carrying a Crush chain-strap shoulder bag by Balenciaga that is worth over Rs 2.7 lakh!
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen carrying the Chanel Shopping bag, a large black tote bag accessorized with gold-toned metal.
Image: House of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor has a number of designer bags. The one seen in this picture is a Louis Vuitton multi- pochette bag.
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone is seen carrying a Celine black tote bag.
Image: Pinkvilla
Shanaya Kapoor is seen carrying Botteg Veneta’s almond hued Jodie bag that has a price tag opf over Rs 1.5 lakh!
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt elevates her casual look with a Dior book tote bag.
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora accessorized her halter neck mini dress with Louis Vuitton's Dauphine MM bag.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti was seen carrying a green and red web-strapped shoulder bag from Gucci.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez owns a Hermes Kelly 25 handbag that looks so chic!
