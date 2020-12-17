10
Times Celebs December 17, 2020
Rocked Pink Pantsuits
Exuding boss lady vibes, Jacqueline Fernandez looked absolutely spectacular in a Judy Zhang number
Rakul Preet Singh made a strong case for the androgynous look as she stepped out in a hot pink pantsuit by Deepika Nagpal
Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut showed us why the pink pantsuit is a great addition to your versatile wardrobe
For a fashion event, Vaani Kapoor wore a pastel pink pantsuit and wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense!
Kiara Advani hopped on the bandwagon and donned a light-pink hued pantsuit. Brushed open hair and simple makeup completed her look
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an oversized, powder pink version of the power staple, exemplifying that pantsuits can be playful too!
Keeping it classy yet stylish, Alia Bhatt donned a bespoke Safiyaa pantsuit that featured an off-shoulder blazer and matching flared pants
Tara Sutaria set the temperatures soaring in this button-down open front pink blazer. The combination of regal jewellery and power dressing was on point!
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Huma Qureshi also made our jaws drop with her power dressing
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja never fails to impress us with her gorgeous looks. Posing in a pink Calvin Klein pantsuit, she stole the show in style!
For more updates on Fashion, follow Pinkvilla