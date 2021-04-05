April 05, 2021
Celebs Rocked Pumps
First in the list, it has to be Shilpa Shetty’s sexy pair of peep-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin
Next up, we have Alia Bhatt who paired her trendy pantsuit with a pair of blue pumps. Sneak a peek here
We are head-over-heels in love with Malaika Arora’s yellow pumps and its a perfect statement piece
Ananya Panday flaunts her red peep-toe pumps. To us, it seems like she doesn’t want to get off the couch!
Sara Ali Khan opted for a pair of studded white Christian Louboutin heels and we are in awe!
Sara also gave us major footwear goals in these floral pumps
Tapsee Pannu paired her white slit dress with a gorgeous pair of white pumps showing the world how it’s done
Wish we could steal this pair of frilled white heels from Karisma Kapoor’s footwear wardrobe!
From Kriti Sanon’s footwear wardrobe, we absolutely love this glittery black pair!
