10 Times Celebs Rocked Red Pantsuits December 03, 2020
Deepika stunned in a red pantsuit as she made an appearance before the paps!
For the promotions of a film, Shraddha kept it simple yet fierce in a cut sleeve red pantsuit
The supermodel, Gigi Hadid also opted for a red pantsuit with dramatic bottoms designed exclusively by Mugler Image Credits- Getty Images
International pop sensation, Selena Gomez was also seen wearing an appealing red pantsuit! Image Credits- Getty Images
Alia Bhatt kept her look formal yet stylish in a gorgeous red number giving us bossy vibes Image Credits- Getty Images
Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson made a red-carpet appearance in a stunning red pantsuit with a deep neckline Image Credits- Getty Images
Kangana Ranaut also made a statement in a red pantsuit as she headed to the airport Image Credits- Getty Images
Malaika Arora stunned in a CHAKSHYN red pantsuit and showed us how’s it done!
Katrina Kaif in a red Nikhil Thampi pantsuit set the temperatures soaring!
Shilpa Shetty added an interesting twist to her red pantsuit designed by couturier Marmar Halim
