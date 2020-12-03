10 Times Celebs Rocked Red Pantsuits

December 03, 2020

Deepika stunned in a red pantsuit as she made an appearance before the paps!

For the promotions of a film, Shraddha kept it simple yet fierce in a cut sleeve red pantsuit

The supermodel, Gigi Hadid also opted for a red pantsuit with dramatic bottoms designed exclusively by Mugler

Image Credits- Getty Images

International pop sensation, Selena Gomez was also seen wearing an appealing red pantsuit!

Image Credits- Getty Images

Alia Bhatt kept her look formal yet stylish in a gorgeous red number giving us bossy vibes

Image Credits- Getty Images
Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson made a red-carpet appearance in a stunning red pantsuit with a deep neckline
Image Credits- Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut also made a statement in a red pantsuit as she headed to the airport

Image Credits- Getty Images

Malaika Arora stunned in a CHAKSHYN red pantsuit and showed us how’s it done!

Katrina Kaif in a red Nikhil Thampi pantsuit set the temperatures soaring!

Shilpa Shetty added an interesting twist to her red pantsuit designed by couturier Marmar Halim

