10 times celebs showed how to rock LBD

Lubna
Khan

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Dhiraj Mahajan, Anoop Devaraj

Shanaya Kapoor is a stunner in this sequinned ‘little black dress’

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta keeps it simple yet chic in a black slip dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday styles her black cutout dress with black and white sneakers, and we’re loving the sporty twist!

Ananya Panday

Image: Trisha Sarang

Karisma Kapoor’s black dress has puffed ruffle lantern sleeves, and it adds to the oomph of her look

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Chandrahas Prabhu

Huma Qureshi looks party-ready in this sequinned black dress

Huma Qureshi

Image: Priyanka Kedia Instagram

We’re obsessed with Suhana Khan’s black cutout mini dress

Suhana Khan

Image: Sasha Jairam Instagram

Triptii Dimri slays in this minimal yet chic satin LBD by Danielle Guizio

Triptii Dimri

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif looks oh-so-trendy in this black one-shoulder latex dress

Katrina Kaif

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

We’re loving Rakul Preet Singh’s chic, edgy look in this black shirt dress

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Janhvi Kapoor slays in this little black dress with a sweetheart neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

