10 times celebs showed how to rock LBD

Lubna
Khan
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Dhiraj Mahajan, Anoop Devaraj
Shanaya Kapoor is a stunner in this sequinned ‘little black dress’
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta keeps it simple yet chic in a black slip dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday styles her black cutout dress with black and white sneakers, and we’re loving the sporty twist!
Ananya Panday
Image: Trisha Sarang
Karisma Kapoor’s black dress has puffed ruffle lantern sleeves, and it adds to the oomph of her look
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Chandrahas Prabhu
Huma Qureshi looks party-ready in this sequinned black dress
Huma Qureshi
Image: Priyanka Kedia Instagram
We’re obsessed with Suhana Khan’s black cutout mini dress
Suhana Khan
Image: Sasha Jairam Instagram
Triptii Dimri slays in this minimal yet chic satin LBD by Danielle Guizio
Triptii Dimri
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif looks oh-so-trendy in this black one-shoulder latex dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
We’re loving Rakul Preet Singh’s chic, edgy look in this black shirt dress
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Janhvi Kapoor slays in this little black dress with a sweetheart neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
