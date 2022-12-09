10 times celebs slayed
all-white look
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mayank Sharma
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra keeps it simple yet stylish in a white sleeveless jumpsuit
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara Sutaria serves a lesson in power dressing with her all-white outfit
Tara Sutaria
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry all-white look consisted of a lace corset top, a mini skirt with a thigh slit, and a white blazer
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Lisa D’Souza
Sharvari Wagh ensured all eyes are on her as she dazzled in a white cutout corset, mini skirt and a matching blazer draped over her shoulders
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is a vision in this white saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions
Alia Bhatt
Image: leroifoto Instagram
Kiara Advani rocks the white co-ord set effortlessly!
Kiara Advani
Video: Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh is a stunner in this white jumpsuit. Her golden jewellery also perfectly complements her look
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
You just can’t go wrong with a head-to-toe white look. This picture is proof!
Mira Rajput
Image: Shivam Gupta Photography
Nushrratt Bharuccha means business in white pantsuit
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma gives us major festive fashion goals in this white ethnic suit
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.