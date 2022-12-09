Heading 3

10 times celebs slayed
all-white look

Lubna
Khan

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mayank Sharma

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra keeps it simple yet stylish in a white sleeveless jumpsuit

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara Sutaria serves a lesson in power dressing with her all-white outfit

Tara Sutaria

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry all-white look consisted of a lace corset top, a mini skirt with a thigh slit, and a white blazer

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Lisa D’Souza

Sharvari Wagh ensured all eyes are on her as she dazzled in a white cutout corset, mini skirt and a matching blazer draped over her shoulders

Sharvari Wagh

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a vision in this white saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

Alia Bhatt

Image: leroifoto Instagram

Kiara Advani rocks the white co-ord set effortlessly!

Kiara Advani

Video: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is a stunner in this white jumpsuit. Her golden jewellery also perfectly complements her look

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

You just can’t go wrong with a head-to-toe white look. This picture is proof!

Mira Rajput

Image: Shivam Gupta Photography

Nushrratt Bharuccha means business in white pantsuit

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma gives us major festive fashion goals in this white ethnic suit

Anushka Sharma

