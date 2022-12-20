Heading 3

10 times celebs slayed in peplum kurtas

Lubna Khan

DEC 20, 2022

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon pairs asymmetrical peplum kurta with flared pants, and it’s just the perfect blend of comfort and style

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma Qureshi is an absolute stunner in a lime peplum kurta paired with embroidered garara and organza dupatta

Huma Qureshi

Image: Sheldon Santos

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in this ivory ethnic set that features a peplum style kurta with sharara pants

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Nidhi Jeswani Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in this pastel pink embroidered sharara set that features a peplum-style top

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Peplum kurtas and ghararas make for a great combination. This picture is proof!

Ananya Panday

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani paired a short peplum embroidered kurta with neon green flared georgette sharara

Kiara Advani

Image: Mohit Varu

Karisma Kapoor’s peplum kurta and sharara set is just perfect for any festive occasion!

Karisma Kapoor

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty dazzled in this vibrant sharara set with peplum kurta that featured mirror work

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Eshaan Girri

Alia Bhatt’s pink sharara set featured a peplum-style short kurta with 'Baby on Board' typography on the back

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pairs a sleeveless peplum kurta with wide-leg flared pants

Janhvi Kapoor

