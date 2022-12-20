10 times celebs slayed in peplum kurtas
Lubna Khan
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon pairs asymmetrical peplum kurta with flared pants, and it’s just the perfect blend of comfort and style
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma Qureshi is an absolute stunner in a lime peplum kurta paired with embroidered garara and organza dupatta
Huma Qureshi
Image: Sheldon Santos
Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in this ivory ethnic set that features a peplum style kurta with sharara pants
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Nidhi Jeswani Instagram
Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in this pastel pink embroidered sharara set that features a peplum-style top
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Peplum kurtas and ghararas make for a great combination. This picture is proof!
Ananya Panday
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani paired a short peplum embroidered kurta with neon green flared georgette sharara
Kiara Advani
Image: Mohit Varu
Karisma Kapoor’s peplum kurta and sharara set is just perfect for any festive occasion!
Karisma Kapoor
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty dazzled in this vibrant sharara set with peplum kurta that featured mirror work
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Eshaan Girri
Alia Bhatt’s pink sharara set featured a peplum-style short kurta with 'Baby on Board' typography on the back
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor pairs a sleeveless peplum kurta with wide-leg flared pants
Janhvi Kapoor
