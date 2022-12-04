Heading 3

10 times celebs slayed minimal fashion

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: leroifoto Instagram 

Kiara Advani’s latest all-white look is a lesson in minimalist style! 

Kiara Advani

Image: Ajay Kadam 

Vaani Kapoor kept her look minimal yet chic in this blue strapless gown from the shelves of Alexander McQueen

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Ajay Kadam

Shanaya Kapoor slayed minimal ethnic fashion game in a plain white chiffon saree paired with a blingy silver blouse

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Taras Taraporvala

Katrina Kaif looks amazing in this Manish Malhotra green saree that she wore during Diwali

Katrina Kaif

Image: House of Pixels

Alia Bhatt slays in this simple yellow and black look

Alia Bhatt

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Trust Suhana Khan to slay minimalist fashion every time!

Suhana Khan

Image: The House Of Pixels

A white crop top paired with denim shorts- that’s something you just can’t go wrong with!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mayank Sharma

Sanya Malhotra makes a style statement in this simple yet chic white jumpsuit

Sanya Malhotra

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

We’re obsessed with Disha Patani’s trendy look in a brown mini-dress with an asymmetric hem

Disha Patani

Image: Ajay Kadam

Yami Gautam looks minimally chic in this brown pantsuit

Yami Gautam

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here