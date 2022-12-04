10 times celebs slayed minimal fashion
Lubna
Khan
DEC 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: leroifoto Instagram
Kiara Advani’s latest all-white look is a lesson in minimalist style!
Image: Ajay Kadam
Vaani Kapoor kept her look minimal yet chic in this blue strapless gown from the shelves of Alexander McQueen
Image: Ajay Kadam
Shanaya Kapoor slayed minimal ethnic fashion game in a plain white chiffon saree paired with a blingy silver blouse
Image: Taras Taraporvala
Katrina Kaif looks amazing in this Manish Malhotra green saree that she wore during Diwali
Image: House of Pixels
Alia Bhatt slays in this simple yellow and black look
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Trust Suhana Khan to slay minimalist fashion every time!
Image: The House Of Pixels
A white crop top paired with denim shorts- that’s something you just can’t go wrong with!
Image: Mayank Sharma
Sanya Malhotra makes a style statement in this simple yet chic white jumpsuit
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
We’re obsessed with Disha Patani’s trendy look in a brown mini-dress with an asymmetric hem
Image: Ajay Kadam
Yami Gautam looks minimally chic in this brown pantsuit
