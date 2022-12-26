10 times Disha Patani
nailed her outfits!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani made a sultry statement in her stunning black faux leather dress! This sleeveless bodycon number was complete with a daring thigh-high slit
Faux style
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani electrified the red carpet with her deep red body-hugging dress featuring a plunging neckline with a halter neck detail
Red hot
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani made a stylish statement in David Koma's lilac dress with its cut-out bustier detail and crystal embroidered flower. This look was truly breathtaking!
Lilac love
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani made a major fashion statement in a show-stopping vintage-inspired black latex dress from Atsuko Kudo. Her daring look featured a deep plunging neckline for an ultra-glamorous look
Edgy latex
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Toting a small Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, Disha Patani stepped out in a rustic brown bodycon dress that featured a strappy design
Diva
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
If you're looking for style inspiration, look no further than the Ek Villain Returns actress, who dons a glamorous shimmery mini dress
Glam affair
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She chose a chocolate brown bodycon dress that hugged her fabulous figure perfectly and its design accentuated her curves in all the right places
Day out look
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked radiant, as ever, in a gorgeous brown frilled dress that stopped just below her thighs and displayed her toned legs!
Pretty as a picture
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked absolutely gorgeous in her mini dress that was decorated with tiny yellow daisies - a look that was both sexy and cute!
Yellow mellow
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She left us mesmerized with her fashionable look featuring a mini bodycon dress from Adidas X Ivy Park
Purple haze
