Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 01, 2022

10 Times Disha Patani slayed in black

Beauty In Black

In a slew of pictures that Disha shared on her social media, a strapless black tulle gown was enough to elevate her sensuous yet dreamy look!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She raised the hotness quotient in yet another black outfit. This time around, she wore a bodycon gown with a sexy slit along her thigh

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Bewitching

She picked out a mini bodycon number in black and rocked it like a pro!

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

Glamour Personified

For the LFW, she walked down the ramp in a sparkly black dress designed by Amit Aggarwal

Image: Pinkvilla

Runway Queen

And for an event, she picked out a form-fitting black gown with lace sleeves and styled it with her chic bangs

Stunner Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked like a patakha in a lavish black lehenga that was embellished with intricate gold motifs

Image: Pinkvilla 

Desi Kudi

Disha kept things trendy and fuss-free in a black satin romper and strappy black heels

Image: Pinkvilla

Trendsetter

At the airport, she wore a luxe black athleisure set that was sporty and stylish at the same time!

Image: Pinkvilla

Luxe Airport Look

For a day out in the city, she wore a strappy black organza dress that was airy and perfect for sultry weather

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy Black Dress

Even her beachwear is incomplete without black! Case in point, she looked stunning in this black monokini with cut-out details

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

Too Hot To Handle

