Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
FEB 01, 2022
10 Times Disha Patani slayed in black
Beauty In Black
In a slew of pictures that Disha shared on her social media, a strapless black tulle gown was enough to elevate her sensuous yet dreamy look!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She raised the hotness quotient in yet another black outfit. This time around, she wore a bodycon gown with a sexy slit along her thigh
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Bewitching
She picked out a mini bodycon number in black and rocked it like a pro!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Glamour Personified
For the LFW, she walked down the ramp in a sparkly black dress designed by Amit Aggarwal
Image: Pinkvilla
Runway Queen
And for an event, she picked out a form-fitting black gown with lace sleeves and styled it with her chic bangs
Stunner Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like a patakha in a lavish black lehenga that was embellished with intricate gold motifs
Image: Pinkvilla
Desi Kudi
Disha kept things trendy and fuss-free in a black satin romper and strappy black heels
Image: Pinkvilla
Trendsetter
At the airport, she wore a luxe black athleisure set that was sporty and stylish at the same time!
Image: Pinkvilla
Luxe Airport Look
For a day out in the city, she wore a strappy black organza dress that was airy and perfect for sultry weather
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy Black Dress
Even her beachwear is incomplete without black! Case in point, she looked stunning in this black monokini with cut-out details
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Too Hot To Handle
