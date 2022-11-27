10 times divas rocked amazing necklines
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain 2 actress looked mesmerizing in a v-neck bohemian-themed bralette and a matching shrug.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Raising the bar of hotness, the actress wore a black thigh-high split dress with a plunging neckline from KRISMA’s collection and looked irresistible.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Bramhastra actress rocked her pretty pink dress with a beautiful heart neckline looking all adorable.
Image: Getty Images
The Riverdale actress was spotted wearing a Fendi sheer black dress with a plunging neckline looking like an absolute diva.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Liger actress wore over denim jeans and a crop top with an outstanding v-neckline.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a gorgeous yellow dress with a cute heart neckline from the House of CB collection.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The actress looked seductive in this incredibly beautiful star neckline black dress.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress served some major euphoria vibes in this beautiful surplice neck shimmer dress from the collection of ITRH.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Beyond the Clouds actress looked like a diva in a gorgeous white plunging neckline dress from Shehla Khan's collection.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The actress from Bramhastra captivated us with a stunning sweetheart neckline gown from Neetu Rohra's collection.
