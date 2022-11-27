Heading 3

10 times divas rocked amazing necklines

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain 2 actress looked mesmerizing in a v-neck bohemian-themed bralette and a matching shrug.

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Raising the bar of hotness, the actress wore a black thigh-high split dress with a plunging neckline from KRISMA’s collection and looked irresistible.

Anuskha Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Bramhastra actress rocked her pretty pink dress with a beautiful heart neckline looking all adorable.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Getty Images

The Riverdale actress was spotted wearing a Fendi sheer black dress with a plunging neckline looking like an absolute diva.

Lili Reinhart

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Liger actress wore over denim jeans and a crop top with an outstanding v-neckline.

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a gorgeous yellow dress with a cute heart neckline from the House of CB collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The actress looked seductive in this incredibly beautiful star neckline black dress.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress served some major euphoria vibes in this beautiful surplice neck shimmer dress from the collection of ITRH.

Sharvari 

 Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Beyond the Clouds actress looked like a diva in a gorgeous white plunging neckline dress from Shehla Khan's collection.

Malvika Mohanan 

 Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The actress from Bramhastra captivated us with a stunning sweetheart neckline gown from Neetu Rohra's collection.

Mouni Roy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here