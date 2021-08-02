10
Times August 02, 2021
Dulquer
Salmaan
looked wow!
1. Denims undeniably are the most versatile pieces. Dulquer keeps it casual by pairing it with a stylish white jacket and sneakers
2. No one can ace the blazer look like him! The ‘Banglore Days’ actor teams his black blazer with a t-shirt and khaki trousers and completes the look with white sneakers
3. As he poses with his wife, Dulquer’s all-black attire stands out. His unbuttoned shirt over the t-shirt style is totally steal-worthy
4. Dulquer makes an amazing style statement in a denim blue jacket with a hint of olive hue. He styles it with navy-coloured comfy pants and sneakers
5. The actor pairs his bandhgala jacket with a grey kurta and white pajamas along with black formal shoes that completes his true desi look
6. The ‘Charlie’ actor pulls off the blazer look with sheer elegance and class. This look definitely made our hearts skip a beat
7. The blue blazer paired with a white t-shirt and sneakers will go down in history as one of his most dapper looks
8. Dulquer looks dashing in the black leather jacket and comfy pants as he completes his look with a headband and white sneakers
9. His minimalist black-on-black casual style with a cap is surely here to stay
10. And lastly, Dulquer’s choice of a black sweatshirt and white casual trousers reflects nothing but comfort and style
