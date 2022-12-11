10 Times Dulquer
Salmaan looked wow!
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Denim look
Dulquer effortlessly captures the perfect casual look, pairing his denims with a stylish white jacket and sneakers
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The 'Banglore Days' actor is a master of the blazer look! He pairs his black blazer with a t-shirt and khaki trousers, and brings the outfit together with white sneakers
Blazer power
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer looks dapper in his all-black ensemble, featuring an unbuttoned shirt over a t-shirt style His fashionable look is definitely worth emulating
Black much
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer cuts a dashing figure in a denim blue jacket with an elegant olive hue He teams it with navy-coloured comfy pants and sneakers for a look that is sure to turn heads
Bluetiful
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The actor elevates his desi look with a bandhgala jacket, grey kurta, white pajamas and black formal shoes A perfect ensemble for any occasion!
Ethnic vibe
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The 'Charlie' actor absolutely nailed the blazer look with effortless sophistication This look was sure to leave us awestruck
Power dressing
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The blue blazer paired with a white t-shirt and sneakers will go down in history as one of his most dapper looks
Handsome hunk
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer is oozing style with his black leather jacket and comfy pants, accentuated by a headband and white sneakers
Comfy and snazzy
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
His chic black-on-black casual look accessorized with a cap is sure to be a timeless fashion choice
Minimalist look
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
To round off the look, Dulquer opted for a black sweatshirt and white casual trousers, exuding a sense of effortless style and comfort
Sweatin’ out
