10 June 07, 2021
Hailey Bieber Slayed In Black
1. In a bodyfit little black dress and with a glass of wine in her hand, Hailey Bieber is definitely setting the mood right for an intimate weekend at home!
2. For the 72nd Annual Golden Globe after-party, Hailey wore a Saint Laurent blazer minidress featuring a plunging neckline. She rounded off her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels Image credits: Getty
3. For an event, Hailey picked out a head-to-toe Calvin Klein number that included a pair of black skinny jeans and an off-shoulder black top with CK monogram in white Image credits: Getty
4. For the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris, the Canadian supermodel wore a glitzy black halter neck dress and accessorised it with leaf-shaped earrings Image credits: Getty
5. Opting for an edgier version of the staple slip dress, she rocked a leather maxi number by Magda Butrym with a statement zebra-print Bottega Veneta pouch in hand Image credits: Getty
6. Turning the street into her runway, she was seen strutting around the city in a pair of skinny latex leggings and a black and white polka dot blouse with a leather black jacket thrown over Image credits: Getty
7. For a red carpet event, Hailey picked out a shimmery black number by Zuhair Murad. The sheer cut-out dress was styled with a neat hair bun and silver earrings Image credits: Getty
8. Not just dresses, Hailey Bieber can even make casual outfits look stylish! In these black pants, black sweatshirt and a green puffer jacket, the supermodel is giving all kinds of goals! Image credits: Getty
9. Keeping things fun and sexy at the same time, Hailey styled her bold black bikini set with a pair of sporty white sneakers
10. Showing off her toned midriff in a sultry way, she is clad in a ribbed black crop top and a pair of black bottoms with a belt around her waist
