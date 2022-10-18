10 Times Janhvi Kapoor slayed in a gown
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making her way right into our hearts and minds, Janhvi sizzled like a true diva in a gorgeous red gown by Alexandre Vauthier.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She channeled some old Hollywood glam in a sensuous black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and cut-out around the waist.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She definitely dialled up the drama in a stunning magenta gown with a ravishing backless design
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Bringing up just the right amount of oomph in this shimmery bodycon gown, the Good Luck Jerry actress made our jaws drop to the floor!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a strappy sequin gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
And when she posed in a mirror-work column gown, we simply couldn’t take our eyes off her!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She weaved a fashion fairytale of her own as she decked up in a magnificent sky blue gown with ruffle details all over.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She bowled us over with yet another scorching hot look in a strapless red gown with a sultry thigh-high slit.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her molten gold metallic gown with a plunging neckline made us stop and stare!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
And this pristine white gown made her look like a modern-day Cinderella.
