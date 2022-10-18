Heading 3

10 Times Janhvi Kapoor slayed in a gown

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making her way right into our hearts and minds, Janhvi sizzled like a true diva in a gorgeous red gown by Alexandre Vauthier. 

Red Hot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She channeled some old Hollywood glam in a sensuous black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and cut-out around the waist. 

Old Charm

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She definitely dialled up the drama in a stunning magenta gown with a ravishing backless design

Metallic Magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Bringing up just the right amount of oomph in this shimmery bodycon gown, the Good Luck Jerry actress made our jaws drop to the floor! 

Oomph Factor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a strappy sequin gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Always A Stunner

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

And when she posed in a mirror-work column gown, we simply couldn’t take our eyes off her! 

Mirror Magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She weaved a fashion fairytale of her own as she decked up in a magnificent sky blue gown with ruffle details all over.

Fairytale Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She bowled us over with yet another scorching hot look in a strapless red gown with a sultry thigh-high slit. 

Scorching Hot 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her molten gold metallic gown with a plunging neckline made us stop and stare! 

Golden Girl

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

And this pristine white gown made her look like a modern-day Cinderella.

Sight To Behold

