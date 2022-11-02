10 times Janhvi Kapoor wore black
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor is a style icon as she steps out in a classic black corset with black trousers.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Creating that sensuous and sultry look in a black cut-out dress featuring white borders, she looked amazing.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The sheer black lace saree paired with a solid black blouse and drop earrings was a perfect look for a dramatic day out.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked no less than a diva in a black evening cut-out dress by Antithesis and accessorized it with a diamond necklace and earrings.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She slipped into a black satin mini dress and posed in the golden hour looking fabulous.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She clearly loves bodycon dresses as she sports another off-shoulder black dress with a cat-eye makeup look.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked stunning in a black bikini as she watched the sunset in an infinity pool.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress knows how to power dress glamorously in a black sequined pantsuit set.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi stepped out in a black dress with a blazer and high-knee boots for the day.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In a black dress by David Koma with a sequin motif on the bustline and a thigh-high slit, Janhvi exuded glitz.
