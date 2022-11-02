Heading 3

10 times Janhvi Kapoor wore black 

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor is a style icon as she steps out in a classic black corset with black trousers.

Boss babe 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Creating that sensuous and sultry look in a black cut-out dress featuring white borders, she looked amazing.

Black and white

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The sheer black lace saree paired with a solid black blouse and drop earrings was a perfect look for a dramatic day out.

Sheer drama 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked no less than a diva in a black evening cut-out dress by Antithesis and accessorized it with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Stunning diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She slipped into a black satin mini dress and posed in the golden hour looking fabulous.

Golden hour

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She clearly loves bodycon dresses as she sports another off-shoulder black dress with a cat-eye makeup look.

Closet stories

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked stunning in a black bikini as she watched the sunset in an infinity pool.

Sunsets and bikinis

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress knows how to power dress glamorously in a black sequined pantsuit set. 

Power dressing

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi stepped out in a black dress with a blazer and high-knee boots for the day.

Day out

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

In a black dress by David Koma with a sequin motif on the bustline and a thigh-high slit, Janhvi exuded glitz.

Dazzling black

