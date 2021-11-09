10 Times Katrina Kaif wore lehengas 

Katrina stepped out in a floral painted Sabyasachi lehenga that featured a plain red full sleeved blouse. The voluminous skirt was painted in floral designs in the shades of yellow and red all over!
Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehenga was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it
Katrina kept it classic in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. The lehenga featured gold embellishments along its hem that served as a perfect contrast for the festive season
Katrina walked the ramp as showstopper for Manish Malhotra in a radiant black lehenga decked in gold, teamed with a plunging blouse
This floral Sabyasachi lehenga featured the signature Sabyasachi design. It comprised a flared skirt with the logo at the waist and a plain black full sleeve blouse
If only all lehengas had pockets! Katrina posed in a blue floral lehenga by Anita Dongre featuring a plunging blouse and a voluminous skirt with pockets
Yet another time when Katrina walked the ramp was Manish Malhotra. This time, she wore an intricately designed lehenga with a cape
The actress wore a nude and red custom Manish Malhotra lehenga at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception
Katrina stood out at Virushka’s wedding reception in an embellished mermaid skirt designed by Manish Malhotra
This coral-coloured ensemble by Anamika Khanna looked like an amalgamation of a saree and a lehenga. It featured a belted waist which added a tinge of contemporary style to the traditional outfit
