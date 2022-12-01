Heading 3

10 times Kiara Advani slayed her outfits

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Govinda Mera Naam actress sizzled in a pristine white outfit that included a top and a high waist skirt with a side split showcasing her toned legs.

Pristine white 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She looked absolutely breathtaking in black leather pants paired with a denim corset-style top and a Versace handbag.

Versace La Medusa 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Take a cue from this Kiara-inspired strapless black dress with a gorgeous silhouette and a long train by Celia Kritharioti.

Black much

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wore a velveteen blue lehenga with embroidered golden borders, paired up with a choker and a stack of bangles as accessories.

Diwali look 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara’s white embellished saree with a corset blouse by Amrita Thakur styled with gold drop earrings looked nothing less than a dream.

Total Stunner

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She had us all floored in a purple sequin jumpsuit that featured a sexy plunging neckline with a halter-neck design for a daring and smashing look.

Purple haze

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The Diva looked nothing less than a heartthrob in her denim corset top, blue flared pants, and diamond-encrusted earrings.

Icy-spicy 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara donned it up in a sexy blue spaghetti bralette with floral-printed flared pants, and to top it off, she styled it with a blue, silver-lined cape.

Tropical hot 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She looked adorable and alluring as she twirled in an organza floral printed lehenga with a blue blouse by Anita Dongre.

Cutie Alert

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Her all-white ensemble, which was paired with white flared pants and an embellished vest top by Mishru, was honestly fashion goals.

Divine white 

