Heading 3

10 times Kiara Advani
wore black

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Killing in velvet 

The Govinda Mera Naam actress sizzled in a denim corset top paired with black slim-fit velvet pants and platform heels

Image: Lakshmi leher Instagram

She was a vision in a black sheer dress with a strapless design and a flared skirt by Celia Kritharioti

Making waves in black

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In a solid black saree by Manish Malhotra, she styled the look with a sweat-heart neckline blouse, a sleek bun, and diamond jewelry

Solid black

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked an absolute stunner in a black and white lehenga set with a v-neck blouse and a gorgeously printed skirt with a waist belt

So stunning

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

For a trip to the mountains, the actress sported a black puffer jacket, and the look was elevated with a pair of thigh-high boots

Puffing in black

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked like a vision in a white and black polka-dotted lehenga choli, with a colorful embroidered blouse and statement earrings

Polka-dot drama

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her athleisure look was all about comfort, and style, with a black tank top, yoga pants, and sneakers

Meditating in black

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In an Anamika Khanna ensemble, the actress was dressed to the nines with a solid black lehenga with a pop of color to the hemline and dupatta

Fusion fashion

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her black swimsuit screamed summer as she flaunted her toned body in the sun while enjoying the waves of the ocean

Beauty in black

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara oozed eons of confidence in a black embellished mermaid dress by Manish Malhotra and styled it with diamond studs and red lips

Glitzy affair

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here