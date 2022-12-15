10 times Kiara Advani
wore black
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Killing in velvet
The Govinda Mera Naam actress sizzled in a denim corset top paired with black slim-fit velvet pants and platform heels
Image: Lakshmi leher Instagram
She was a vision in a black sheer dress with a strapless design and a flared skirt by Celia Kritharioti
Making waves in black
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In a solid black saree by Manish Malhotra, she styled the look with a sweat-heart neckline blouse, a sleek bun, and diamond jewelry
Solid black
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looked an absolute stunner in a black and white lehenga set with a v-neck blouse and a gorgeously printed skirt with a waist belt
So stunning
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
For a trip to the mountains, the actress sported a black puffer jacket, and the look was elevated with a pair of thigh-high boots
Puffing in black
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looked like a vision in a white and black polka-dotted lehenga choli, with a colorful embroidered blouse and statement earrings
Polka-dot drama
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her athleisure look was all about comfort, and style, with a black tank top, yoga pants, and sneakers
Meditating in black
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In an Anamika Khanna ensemble, the actress was dressed to the nines with a solid black lehenga with a pop of color to the hemline and dupatta
Fusion fashion
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her black swimsuit screamed summer as she flaunted her toned body in the sun while enjoying the waves of the ocean
Beauty in black
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara oozed eons of confidence in a black embellished mermaid dress by Manish Malhotra and styled it with diamond studs and red lips
Glitzy affair
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.