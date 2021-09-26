sept 26, 2021

10 Times Malaika Arora redefined glamour

Malaika Arora never shies away from donning age-defying risque outfits

Her colourful holographic gown by Gemy Maalouf was way ahead of its times and the diva looked fabulous in it

Her sensuous look in an animal print bodycon gown was all things perfect

The fitness enthusiast flaunted her envious curves in this gorgeous shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra

Malaika’s OTT looks always take an edgy route to convey glamour

She has a good eye for colours and loves to do her own makeup and hair

Shirt dresses are the comfiest style trend that Malaika styled  with thigh-high boots

To celebrate the new year with her bae, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika picked a sexy sequin co-ord set

We love her chic look here in a black and white mini dress by Toni Maticevski

She completely floored us in this shimmery purple pre-draped saree by Gaurav Gupta

