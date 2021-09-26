sept 26, 2021
10 Times Malaika Arora redefined glamour
Malaika Arora never shies away from donning age-defying risque outfits
Her colourful holographic gown by Gemy Maalouf was way ahead of its times and the diva looked fabulous in it
Her sensuous look in an animal print bodycon gown was all things perfect
The fitness enthusiast flaunted her envious curves in this gorgeous shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra
Malaika’s OTT looks always take an edgy route to convey glamour
She has a good eye for colours and loves to do her own makeup and hair
Shirt dresses are the comfiest style trend that Malaika styled with thigh-high boots
To celebrate the new year with her bae, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika picked a sexy sequin co-ord set
We love her chic look here in a black and white mini dress by Toni Maticevski
She completely floored us in this shimmery purple pre-draped saree by Gaurav Gupta
