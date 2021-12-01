10 Times Nora Fatehi redefined desi elegance
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 1, 2021
Elegant in a kurta
In a soothing pistachio green kurta set, the ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ actress showed us how to redefine desi elegance!
Image: Pinkvilla
Modest and graceful
At the airport, she looked graceful in a pink chiffon kurta with multi-coloured floral embroidery on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Charming lady in the house
Nora spelled charming in a three-quarter sleeve kurta, adorned with floral prints
Image: Pinkvilla
Summertime come alive
In a long yellow embroidered kurta and white straight-cut pants, she looked absolutely radiant
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral power
At the airport, she kept her desi game strong in a floral printed kurta suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Vision in white
She looked like a vision in a custom off-white Anarkali from the shelves of Rohit Bal
Image: Tejas Nerukar
Adorable in pink
In a blush pink chikankari Peshwa Saluka Joda with fine booties all over, she looked like a springtime dream!
Image: Tejas Nerukar
Exhilarating in green
She dazzled in a green georgette anarkali with a heavy chikankari dupatta, embellished with signature sequins and pearls
Image: Anjul Bhandari Instagram
Regalty personified
Nora painted a regal picture in this gorgeous ivory whiteAnarkali suit by Tarun Tahiliani
Image: Tejas Nerukar
Fresh and fuss-free
Making a simple statement with her pink and white silk knee-length kurta, she melted our hearts away!
Image: Pinkvilla
