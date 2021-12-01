10 Times Nora Fatehi redefined desi elegance

DEC 1, 2021

Elegant in a kurta

In a soothing pistachio green kurta set, the ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ actress showed us how to redefine desi elegance!

Image: Pinkvilla

Modest and graceful 

At the airport, she looked graceful in a pink chiffon kurta with multi-coloured floral embroidery on it

Image: Pinkvilla 

Charming lady in the house

Nora spelled charming in a three-quarter sleeve kurta, adorned with floral prints

Image: Pinkvilla 

Summertime come alive 

In a long yellow embroidered kurta and white straight-cut pants, she looked absolutely radiant

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral power

At the airport, she kept her desi game strong in a floral printed kurta suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Vision in white

She looked like a vision in a custom off-white Anarkali from the shelves of Rohit Bal

Image: Tejas Nerukar

Adorable in pink

In a blush pink chikankari Peshwa Saluka Joda with fine booties all over, she looked like a springtime dream!

Image: Tejas Nerukar

Exhilarating in green 

She dazzled in a green georgette anarkali with a heavy chikankari dupatta, embellished with signature sequins and pearls

Image: Anjul Bhandari Instagram

Regalty personified

Nora painted a regal picture in this gorgeous ivory whiteAnarkali suit by Tarun Tahiliani

Image: Tejas Nerukar

Fresh and fuss-free

Making a simple statement with her pink and white silk knee-length kurta, she melted our hearts away!

Image: Pinkvilla

