1. Priyanka looked like a golden angel as she wore a golden saree by designer duo, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The saree was paired with a strapless blouse that gave a no-blouse illusion
2. For an award show, Priyanka graced the red carpet in a cream embellished saree teamed with a strappy blouse. PeeCee accessorised the outfit with delicate danglers and a watch
3. Polka dots never go out of style and our favourite Priyanka is proving just that! Her red and white polka dot saree paired with a full-sleeve red blouse looked absolutely graceful with a tinge of modish
4. Priyanka sported a royal blue saree by Masaba for yet another awards function. The eye-catching saree certainly made her stand out in a crowd!
5. PCJ looked super stunning as she was seen posing in a floral black saree from Sabyasachi. She styled the saree with a plain black sleeveless blouse and black bangles
6. For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding celebrations, Priyanka arrived in a sheer grey saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The floral saree was heavily embroidered and looked absolutely ravishing
7. Priyanka even opted for a Sabyasachi saree on the occasion of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding. The simplicity of the sheer blush pink saree added an element of sophistication to her look
8. PeeCee wore a lemon yellow net saree from Madhurya Creations decked in a minimalistic floral design, on the event of her receiving Padma Shri Award
9. The actress arrived as UNICEF’s global ambassador at a fundraising gala dinner in Johannesburg in a plain sheer black Sabyasachi saree. The highlight of the saree was the hand painted blouse
10. For a wedding, Priyanka opted for a plain royal blue saree by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The saree bore a heavy gold border and an embellished golden blouse