Heading 3

10 times Rakul Preet Singh wore Pink

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Doctor G actress sported a trendy and stylish look wearing a bright orange suit with a pink block bralette, blazer, and trousers by Anti thesis

Color-block

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Her look screamed comfort and style as she wore a white corset top, and for that pop of color paired it with hot pink denim jeans

Feeling comfy 

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

Rakul turned heads with a stunning look - a hot pink midi dress from Forever New, paired with statement earrings and eye-catching blue heels

So modish

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She was the epitome of elegance in her pink ruffle midi dress, her high ponytail and clear heels completing her picture-perfect look

Day-out look 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Making a bold statement in pink, she rocked the look with her cropped top, skirt, and cropped blazer. She was simply alluring!

Serving looks

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Printed pink

For the perfect mix of trend and sophistication, the Cuttputli star donned a stunning pink leopard print top with matching culottes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Flaunting her impeccable figure in a blush-colored bodycon dress by World of Asra, she looked like an absolute goddess

Bombshell

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul was in awe of the gorgeous scenery as she dove into the pool, donning a vibrant pink bikini from Woman Like U

Pool time 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The stunning beauty of the pink and white shimmer saree by Manish Malhotra had heads turning as she made her entrance!

Desi kudi 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Her pink pantsuit was oozing boss vibes, and she looked absolutely radiant, with the waist cut-out adding the perfect touch of sophistication

Boss babe

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here