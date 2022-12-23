10 times Rakul Preet Singh wore Pink
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Doctor G actress sported a trendy and stylish look wearing a bright orange suit with a pink block bralette, blazer, and trousers by Anti thesis
Color-block
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Her look screamed comfort and style as she wore a white corset top, and for that pop of color paired it with hot pink denim jeans
Feeling comfy
Image: Anshika Verma Instagram
Rakul turned heads with a stunning look - a hot pink midi dress from Forever New, paired with statement earrings and eye-catching blue heels
So modish
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She was the epitome of elegance in her pink ruffle midi dress, her high ponytail and clear heels completing her picture-perfect look
Day-out look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Making a bold statement in pink, she rocked the look with her cropped top, skirt, and cropped blazer. She was simply alluring!
Serving looks
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Printed pink
For the perfect mix of trend and sophistication, the Cuttputli star donned a stunning pink leopard print top with matching culottes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Flaunting her impeccable figure in a blush-colored bodycon dress by World of Asra, she looked like an absolute goddess
Bombshell
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul was in awe of the gorgeous scenery as she dove into the pool, donning a vibrant pink bikini from Woman Like U
Pool time
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The stunning beauty of the pink and white shimmer saree by Manish Malhotra had heads turning as she made her entrance!
Desi kudi
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Her pink pantsuit was oozing boss vibes, and she looked absolutely radiant, with the waist cut-out adding the perfect touch of sophistication
Boss babe
