june 24, 2024

10 Times Sai Ketan Rao impressed with his style 

Sai Ketan Rao appears very charming in his off-white shirt, leaving a few buttons undone, combined nicely with black trousers and a brown belt

Heartthrob in off-white shirt

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant stepped out casually in his brown t-shirt, white jeans, and an off-white jacket

Casual brown and white pair

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

The actor made us all go crazy in his printed shirt, worn well with black jeans and a classy watch

Printed shirt look

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

The Imlie actor shines in his see-through shirt and complements his look with black jeans, and ankle shoes

Shining in see-through shirt and jeans

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

Sai Ketan Rao charms us with his zipped black jacket well, paired perfectly with ripped blackish grey jeans

Black jacket charm

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

Casual boho look

Sai Ketan Rao stepped out in his casual boho look with a see-through white shirt and jeans

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

Raising the Heat in Grey Shirt and Blue Jeans

The actor raises the heat with his grey shirt and blue jeans, making us all go Wow over his look

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

Sai Ketan Rao looks hot in his formal look pairing black shirt with black blazer and pants

Black Hot in Formal Look

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

Adorable in Simple T-Shirt and Ripped Jeans

Sai Ketan Rao looks adorable in his simple t-shirt and ripped black jeans, and ankle shoes

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

Sai Ketan Rao enjoys his company wearing printed blue shirt with some open buttons, and blue jeans

Enjoying in Printed Blue Shirt and Blue Jeans

Image: saiketanrao Instagram

