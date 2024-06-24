Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
june 24, 2024
10 Times Sai Ketan Rao impressed with his style
Sai Ketan Rao appears very charming in his off-white shirt, leaving a few buttons undone, combined nicely with black trousers and a brown belt
Heartthrob in off-white shirt
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant stepped out casually in his brown t-shirt, white jeans, and an off-white jacket
Casual brown and white pair
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
The actor made us all go crazy in his printed shirt, worn well with black jeans and a classy watch
Printed shirt look
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
The Imlie actor shines in his see-through shirt and complements his look with black jeans, and ankle shoes
Shining in see-through shirt and jeans
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
Sai Ketan Rao charms us with his zipped black jacket well, paired perfectly with ripped blackish grey jeans
Black jacket charm
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
Casual boho look
Sai Ketan Rao stepped out in his casual boho look with a see-through white shirt and jeans
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
Raising the Heat in Grey Shirt and Blue Jeans
The actor raises the heat with his grey shirt and blue jeans, making us all go Wow over his look
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
Sai Ketan Rao looks hot in his formal look pairing black shirt with black blazer and pants
Black Hot in Formal Look
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
Adorable in Simple T-Shirt and Ripped Jeans
Sai Ketan Rao looks adorable in his simple t-shirt and ripped black jeans, and ankle shoes
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
Sai Ketan Rao enjoys his company wearing printed blue shirt with some open buttons, and blue jeans
Enjoying in Printed Blue Shirt and Blue Jeans
Image: saiketanrao Instagram
