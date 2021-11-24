P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
10 Times Samantha aced power dressing
CELEBRITY STYLE
Samantha is one of those stars who is escalating her career with her strong fashion choices
Ruffles & Fringes
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
We love how the diva aces power dressing and slays it like a queen all the time
Floral Pantsuit
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She looked dapper in these orange pants, matching coat and a high neck black tee
Powerpact Look
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Sam looked stunning in her denim jumpsuit teamed with blue floral heels
Denim Girl
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She gave a power dressing touch to her sheer yellow corset dress and upped her fashion game
Sheer Dress
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Family Man 2 actress totally rocked this all-white ensemble
Fabulous in White
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her coordinated blazer set with abstract print on was a fresh take on modern fashion trends
Blazer style
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Rocking power shoulders and bell-bottom jeans, Sam looked like a 90s girl
Vintage Style
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She cinched her waist with a broad belt and gave her jogger style pants and blazer top a comfy look
Black & White
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
With a cropped blazer and chic hair accessories, Samantha gave us boss lady vibes
Boss Babe
mage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone inspired saree looks