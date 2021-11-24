P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

Nov 25, 2021

10 Times Samantha aced power dressing

CELEBRITY STYLE

Samantha is one of those stars who is escalating her career with her strong fashion choices

Ruffles & Fringes

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

We love how the diva aces power dressing and slays it like a queen all the time

Floral Pantsuit

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She looked dapper in these orange pants, matching coat and a high neck black tee

Powerpact Look

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Sam looked stunning in her denim jumpsuit teamed with blue floral heels

Denim Girl

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She gave a power dressing touch to her sheer yellow corset dress and upped her fashion game

Sheer Dress

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Family Man 2 actress totally rocked this all-white ensemble

Fabulous in White

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her coordinated blazer set with abstract print on was a fresh take on modern fashion trends

Blazer style

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Rocking power shoulders and bell-bottom jeans, Sam looked like a 90s girl

Vintage Style

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She cinched her waist with a broad belt and gave her jogger style pants and blazer top a comfy look

Black & White

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

With a cropped blazer and chic hair accessories, Samantha gave us boss lady vibes

Boss Babe

mage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone inspired saree looks

Click Here