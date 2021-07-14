Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s stunning red looks July 14, 2021
During the promo of her movie ‘The Zoya Factor’, Sonam was seen in a bright red pantsuit that she accessorised with a black purse
Seems like red was the primary colour choice for her other promotion looks as well. She added a little twist to power dressing by picking out a long blazer jacket and matching pants
Sonam added a pop of colour to her otherwise neutral-toned outfit by pairing her blazer with cropped flare pants in red
She made another strong case for red in an unusual suit set by Maiso Valentino that came with a long shirt instead of a short crisp one
One of her most fashionable looks in red include this dark red shirt with statement sleeves and a pair of leather culottes
In a statement-making red co-ord set by NOTEBOOK. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pulled off a bold eccentric look with effortless ease
Taking the chic route, she opted for another red ensemble that included a long A-line red skirt and a matching button-up blouse by Ulyana Sergeenko
In an off-shoulder red gown by Georges Hobeika, Sonam looked like a modern-day princess of her own fairytale!
For a chic yet formal shorts-shirt look, she donned a bright red blazer over a white shirt and a pair of short red pants
Exuding major romantic vibes in a classic red tiered dress by Maiso Valentino, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved that she has a red outfit for every occasion!
