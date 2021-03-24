10 March 24, 2021
times Sonam Kapoor slayed in smokey eyes
1. Sonam looks magnificent in this suit by Dundas World and an ethereal smokey eye makeup by Arti Nayar
2. It’s hard to take your eyes off of Sonam’s all black look as she wears Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and stares with her dark smokey eyes
3. Head to toe in glitter, Sonam looks stunning in this outfit from The House of Itrh and Bulgari jewels
4. Sonam graces the Cannes in her Ralph & Russo outfit and her classic statement smokey eye look credits: getty image
5. We just caught smokey eye fever from Sonam’s beauty look and enticing pantsuit for an event
6. Sonam’s dark smokey eyes are serving us a major evening dinner look!
7. We are overwhelmed with Sonam’s visage in the Masaba x Rhea floral sari and her go-to smokey eyes
8. Sonam carries this heavenly Jean Paul Gaultier outfit with her kohl smudged eyes without any efforts
9. The Aisha fame actor ensures all eyes are on her Ashi studio outfit and astonishing black eyes
10. We are learning a thing or two about fashion and beauty from the breathtaking diva’s smokey smudged eyes while she wears an Anamika Khanna outfit
