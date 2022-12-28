Heading 3

10 Times Sunny Leone aced ethnic outfits

Hardika Gupta

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone exudes elegance in this beige saree paired up with a black belt

Elegance personified

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

This purple sharara can a perfect fir for your next festive occasion

Sharara Saga

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

She wowed in this black saree teamed up with a striped halter neck blouse

Beauty in Black

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny never fails to impress her fans with her ethnic attires

Indian beauty

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

On the occasion of Navratri, Sunny wore a beautiful lehenga choli and posed with ‘dandiya’

Navratri special

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

She wore a blue salwar kameez along with a printed dupatta and looked beautiful

Beautiful in blue

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

We loved this printed lavender anarkali suit on the Indo-Canadian actor

Playing with prints

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

She looked like a true ‘desi kudi’ in this light blue lehenga teamed up with a pink dupatta

Desi kudi

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

On your next special occasion, take cues from the actress who gave an Indo-western touch by styling a crop top and dhoti with a long shrug

Super stylish

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The actress is surely a treat to our eyes in this blush pink lehenga

A treat to our eyes

