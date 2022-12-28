10 Times Sunny Leone aced ethnic outfits
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone exudes elegance in this beige saree paired up with a black belt
Elegance personified
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
This purple sharara can a perfect fir for your next festive occasion
Sharara Saga
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
She wowed in this black saree teamed up with a striped halter neck blouse
Beauty in Black
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny never fails to impress her fans with her ethnic attires
Indian beauty
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
On the occasion of Navratri, Sunny wore a beautiful lehenga choli and posed with ‘dandiya’
Navratri special
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
She wore a blue salwar kameez along with a printed dupatta and looked beautiful
Beautiful in blue
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
We loved this printed lavender anarkali suit on the Indo-Canadian actor
Playing with prints
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
She looked like a true ‘desi kudi’ in this light blue lehenga teamed up with a pink dupatta
Desi kudi
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
On your next special occasion, take cues from the actress who gave an Indo-western touch by styling a crop top and dhoti with a long shrug
Super stylish
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The actress is surely a treat to our eyes in this blush pink lehenga
A treat to our eyes
