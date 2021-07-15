looks stylish in black
Tiger Shroff JULY 15, 2021
Tiger Shroff keeps his style minimal yet impactful in a pair of loose black pants, a fitted black t-shirt, and a shiny bomber jacket
Sporting one of the most popular combinations of black and blue, Tiger kept things relatable in a pair of blue denim jeans and a full-sleeve t-shirt
Suave and charming, the ‘Baaghi 3’ actor is our man-crush in a pair of black trousers and a kurta-style shirt with folded cuffs
Twinning with his mother in black, Tiger Shroff looked relaxed in a pair of dark blue sporty trousers and a black hooded sweatshirt
He looks party-ready in a half-sleeve satin black shirt and a pair of dark-hued jeans. With a hat, he has rounded off his look well
During the Lakme Fashion Week, he bowled us over with his charming avatar in light blue jeans and a black bandhgala
He looks fit and fabulous in a pair of Adidas track pants and a fitted round-neck shirt
For his airport look, he chose to deck up in an all-black look. From his shades to his sneakers, everything was A-excellent in black!
At the launch of his party song, Tiger looked dashing in a satin black shirt with a few buttons left open
So dapper and so handsome that our guy in black can single-handedly give some serious competition to any stylish group of men in black!
