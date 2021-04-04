10 April 04, 2021
Times Trendy
Sunglasses Were
A Hit
1. Kiara Advani nailed the trendy sunglasses look in this tiny pair and we are a fan!
2. Giving us a tip or two on trendy sunglasses, Deepika Padukone joined the bandwagon with this classic cat-eye frame
3. If eyes could speak, then Tara Sutaria’s classy pair of sunglasses would do all the talking!
4. Her tortoiseshell sunnies make quite a strong case for trendy sunglasses!
5. Further, adding to our list is Ananya Panday’s see-through pair of sunnies. An absolute winner!
6. The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us major style goals in these Linda Farrow pairs
7. Bebo kept it simple yet stylish in a classic pair of black shades
8. Adding that extra bit of oomph to Sonakshi Sinha’s OOTD is this trendy pair of tinted sunglasses
9. All that glitters is Urvashi’s Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and we couldn’t agree more!
10. Alia Bhatt sure knows how to keep things fun and stylish. And we have enough evidence here!
