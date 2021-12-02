10 times vicky kaushal rocked the desi looks
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 08, 2021
handsome hunk
Vicky Kaushal always leaves the netizens in an envious mode with his debonair looks
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
pastel tones
The knee-length kurta with pulled-up sleeves was topped off with a Nehru jacket that bore floral embroidery in white
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
black silk
Clad in an Anita Dongre silk set, the embroidered kurta was clubbed with matching patiala pants
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
nifty and crisp
The Sardar Udham actor gives his ethnic look a modern touch with his blazers
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
fire floral
To look ultra-smart, Vicky paired his floral jacket with Fab India’s silk kurta and white salwar
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
monochrome look
Sherwanis are a staple of the wedding wardrobe even grooms love how much of the swag it carries
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
stripped kurta
He looked dapper with his black and white striped kurta on
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
diwali look
To celebrate the festival of lights, Vicky picked a pastel yellow kurta and white churidar pants last year
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
festive ready
This year he celebrated Diwali wearing a blue ethnic look by Manish Malhotra
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
all black look
What’s a double-tap-worthy look without black?
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
