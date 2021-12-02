10 times vicky kaushal rocked the desi looks

P R GAYATHRI

DEC 08, 2021

handsome hunk

Vicky Kaushal always leaves the netizens in an envious mode with his debonair looks

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

pastel tones

The knee-length kurta with pulled-up sleeves was topped off with a Nehru jacket that bore floral embroidery in white

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

black silk

Clad in an Anita Dongre silk set, the embroidered kurta was clubbed with matching patiala pants

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

nifty and crisp

The Sardar Udham actor gives his ethnic look a modern touch with his blazers

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

fire floral

To look ultra-smart, Vicky paired his floral jacket with Fab India’s silk kurta and white salwar

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

monochrome look

Sherwanis are a staple of the wedding wardrobe even grooms love how much of the swag it carries

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

stripped kurta

He looked dapper with his black and white striped kurta on

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

diwali look

To celebrate the festival of lights, Vicky picked a pastel yellow kurta and white churidar pants last year

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

festive ready

This year he celebrated Diwali wearing a blue ethnic look by Manish Malhotra

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

all black look

What’s a double-tap-worthy look without black?

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

