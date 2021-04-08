10
Times When Tuxedo Ruled Bollywood April 08, 2021
1. Vicky Kaushal opted for a midnight blue velvet tuxedo by Nauman Piyarji that screamed panache!
2. He also took us back to the British era in this classic white tuxedo featuring black notch lapels
3. Hrithik Roshan exuded the suave Bond vibes in a classic black tuxedo from Hart Schaffner Marx
4. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana gave a floral twist as he rocked the outfit by Gaurav Gupta
5. There was a time when he had also donned a notch lapel tuxedo with a printed blazer
6. And rocked this tailor-made Manish Malhotra embellished tuxedo!
7. Next up, we have a midnight green number worn by Rajkummar Rao. Classy and contemporary!
8. Bling alert! Karan Johar took the tuxedo game a level higher in this embellished Dolce & Gabbana blazer
9. if you thought the tux was only a gentleman’s thing, think again! Bonjour, dame!
10. Also, before we wind up, let us take a moment to appreciate Deepika’s tuxedo gown. Shall we
