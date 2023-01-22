Heading 3
10 times Yami proved she loves her roots
Entertainment
Akriti
Anand
JAN 22, 2023
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
The actress shows how to style with a scarf and it looks pretty on her
Head scarf style
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She is twinning with her husband in a golden coloured outfit
Ethnic day
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She is looking pretty in a pink suit
Pink love
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She opted for a simple yellow coloured suit for her haldi
Haldi
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She poses with her mother in a grey coloured suit
Mother-Daughter Love
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Yami Gautam glows in this khadi attire
Himachal chai
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She looked gorgeous in a simple and yet elegant wedding outfit of hers
Wedding
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Mehendi
Yami opted for her hometown when getting married
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She looks cool in blue pants and a puffed jacket
Nature
