 10 Tips to ace the
   no makeup look

Follow the CTM ritual. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the three most basic steps for healthy-looking skin

Use a primer over the face. It just sets the tone right by making your makeup last longer

Go with a light foundation. Heavy foundations are a strict no-no. CC or BB creams work best

Cover your flaws with a concealer. Blend it with your fingers. The warmth of your hands will make the product melt right there

Apply black kajal over the upper inner corner of the eye. A double coat of mascara is a must! You can even use pale pink or light brown eyeshadows

Tame your brows with a brow gel or you can even apply petroleum jelly to fix that

Tinted lip balms just do the trick. However, you can even opt for nude lipsticks to amplify your look

Don’t use vibrant colours at all. Keep it simple and subtle. Use varying tones of the same colour family

Simply apply a highlighter to your cheekbones to give them a natural glow

Lastly, finish it off with giving your cheekbones a natural flush with pink coral blush

