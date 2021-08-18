august 18, 2021
10 Tips to ace the
no makeup look
Follow the CTM ritual. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the three most basic steps for healthy-looking skin
Use a primer over the face. It just sets the tone right by making your makeup last longer
Go with a light foundation. Heavy foundations are a strict no-no. CC or BB creams work best
Cover your flaws with a concealer. Blend it with your fingers. The warmth of your hands will make the product melt right there
Apply black kajal over the upper inner corner of the eye. A double coat of mascara is a must! You can even use pale pink or light brown eyeshadows
Tame your brows with a brow gel or you can even apply petroleum jelly to fix that
Tinted lip balms just do the trick. However, you can even opt for nude lipsticks to amplify your look
Don’t use vibrant colours at all. Keep it simple and subtle. Use varying tones of the same colour family
Simply apply a highlighter to your cheekbones to give them a natural glow
Lastly, finish it off with giving your cheekbones a natural flush with pink coral blush
